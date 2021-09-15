CPS to consider student vaccine requirement

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public School District students could soon face a vaccine requirement.

The CPS Board of Education’s Policy Committee will consider a proposal requiring vaccines among eligible students at its Sept. 24 meeting, a district spokesperson confirms.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children 12 and up.

The vaccine proposal itself remains under wraps.

It’s unclear, for example, whether the Policy Committee will consider a strict mandate or a pared-down version with a testing opt-out.

The board adopted the latter policy for district employees last week.

It’s also conceivable, though at this time unsubstantiated, that the district could alter its current mask mandate if the proposed policy results in universal vaccinations.

>> CPS board strikes ‘balance’ in vaccine policy with employee right to refuse

Ohio law prohibits schools from requiring vaccines that have not been fully approved by the FDA, something the Pfizer vaccine received last month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.