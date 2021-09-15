Contests
CPS to consider student vaccine requirement

Details of the proposal remain unclear.
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public School District students could soon face a vaccine requirement.

The CPS Board of Education’s Policy Committee will consider a proposal requiring vaccines among eligible students at its Sept. 24 meeting, a district spokesperson confirms.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children 12 and up.

The vaccine proposal itself remains under wraps.

It’s unclear, for example, whether the Policy Committee will consider a strict mandate or a pared-down version with a testing opt-out.

The board adopted the latter policy for district employees last week.

It’s also conceivable, though at this time unsubstantiated, that the district could alter its current mask mandate if the proposed policy results in universal vaccinations.

Ohio law prohibits schools from requiring vaccines that have not been fully approved by the FDA, something the Pfizer vaccine received last month.

