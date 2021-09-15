Contests
CVG to reopen runway; air traffic noise possibly increasing

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s (CVG) 9/27 runway will return to service, which will increase air traffic noise in the east and west.

Runway 9/27, CVG’s only east/west runway, has been closed for major rehab since March 2021.

The March runway closure meant most air traffic was moved to other runways, which temporarily increased noise in the north and south.

The reopening of the runway means that the communities to the east and west of the airport, including Villa Hills and Crescent Springs, may notice an increase in noise due to air traffic.

