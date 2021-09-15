Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler Co, sheriff says

A driver is dead in a crash involving a steel coil, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s...
A driver is dead in a crash involving a steel coil, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.(WSFA)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is dead after a steel coil fell off a semi tractor-trailer Wednesday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Hamilton Eaton Road (U.S. 127) and Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township abut 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The semi, owned by Total Package Express Inc., was heading north on Hamilton Eaton Road carrying a load of steel coil that became unsecured, the release states.

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where it stuck the Ford Edge, sheriff’s officials say.

The driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released pending notification of family, the sheriff said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police hope anyone who witnessed what happened will be able to help with the investigation.
Man killed Warren County hit and run identified
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
Joseph Stubbers (Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)
Sentence announced for Tri-State doctor who shot dog, hit him in head with hammer
Man accused of sexual abuse in Hamilton Co. under investigation in Butler Co.
Man charged with sexual abuse in Hamilton County now being investigated for prior allegations in Butler County
Officers have not located any victims and say that one person ran from the area.
Two schools take safety precautions following shootout in Evanston

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 10 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 10 a.m.
Newport Board of Education votes to continue mask requirement
Mask requirement to continue at Newport schools
A Canton woman says she noticed a light on in the guest room and found a man lying down on a...
Man broke into Ohio home, swam in pool, and ate leftover chicken
Watch for heavy rain, standing water on roads and thunderstorms at times on your morning...
Timeline: Storms Wednesday