Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler Co, sheriff says

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is dead after a steel coil fell off a semi tractor-trailer Wednesday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Hamilton Eaton Road (U.S. 127) and Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township abut 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The semi, owned by Total Package Express Inc., was heading north on Hamilton Eaton Road carrying a load of steel coil that became unsecured, the release states.

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where it stuck the Ford Edge, sheriff’s officials say.

The driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released pending notification of family, the sheriff said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.