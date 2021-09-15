Contests
‘Highly unlikely’ charges will be filed in alleged hazing incident involving Tri-State football team, prosecutor announces

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters said Wednesday it is “highly unlikely” charges will be filed in connection with the hazing allegations involving the combined Western Hills/Dater football program.

It was announced on Sept. 2 the football program was put on pause and the team’s coach, Armand Tatum, was relieved of his duties.

The team’s game this week is canceled for a third consecutive week, according to Cincinnati Public Schools Chief Communications and Engagement Officer Krista Boyle.

Deters condemned both the firing of coach Tatum and the stopping of the football season, which he said was an “overreaction” by CPS.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section was investigating the alleged hazing, a CPD spokesperson said on Sept. 2.

The school district said “appropriate disciplinary consequences” will be given to the students involved.

The video, which circulated on social media, appeared to show a group of football players trying to pull down another boy’s pants.

The one boy cries out for help while being held by his arms and legs as the group of boys pulls his pants down.

The group cheers out once they rip the boy’s boxers off, leaving him exposed.

The student targeted in the incident is being provided emotional and mental health services, the schools said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

