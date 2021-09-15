Contests
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a $181 million settlement over alleged overcharging.(AP Graphics)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - People who purchased chicken products between 2009 and 2020 could be eligible to take part in a $181 million settlement over alleged overcharging.

The Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation class action lawsuit claims that several companies conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken, which would violate several consumer and antitrust laws on the state and federal levels.

The suit covers fresh or frozen raw chicken, whole cut-up birds purchased within a package or “white meat” parts sold by Fieldale, George’s, Mar-Jac, Peco, Pilgrim’s, and Tyson between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The settlement does not include an admission of guilt for the companies. Dozens of other chicken processors are included in the suit but not the settlement.

Chicken products marked as halal, kosher, free-range or organic are not included in the settlement.

Anyone who purchased qualifying products can file a claim online until Dec. 31, 2022.

The site does not provide any specifics on potential dollar amounts people might receive.

The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

