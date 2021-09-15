Contests
Louisville man allegedly used gay dating app ‘Grindr’ to target, rob victims, documents show

Daquan Williams is charged with six counts of robbery and six counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly robbing six people, one of which who said they met him on a popular gay social media app.

Daquan Williams’ alleged victim told police that he met the suspect on the dating app Grindr and invited him to his apartment, according to Jefferson District Court documents. The victim said Williams and a second underage suspect showed up, held him at gunpoint and demanded money from him. They then allegedly raided the victim’s apartment and took two of his credit cards after he told them he had no money.

It is also shown in the documents that Williams’ five other alleged victims told investigators they had similar experiences with the suspect, which happened between July 30 to Aug. 5.

Williams is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections, where he faces six counts of robbery and six counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor. He is set to appear in court on Sept. 15.

The underage suspect was arrested on Aug. 2.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

