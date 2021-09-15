Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Madison police rescue baby left inside hot car in Walmart parking lot

(Phil Anderson)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A five-month-old baby spent over two hours alone locked inside a vehicle parked at the Madison Walmart on Northridge Road.

At the time, the temperature was over 80 degrees.

Madison Police Chief Matthew Byers said a person called 911 just before 1 p.m. on Sunday after hearing the baby crying and seeing nobody else inside the car.

The baby was in a car seat and only the front window was completely down. The vehicle was not running, said Byers.

Police removed the baby from the vehicle and the baby was immediately examined by Madison firefighters.

According to Byers, the baby’s diaper and pants were saturated and there no items in the car to take care of the infant.

A shopper in the parking lot provided a diaper and wipes and Walmart donated a bottle and formula.

Officers eventually found the 33-year-old Madison mother inside Walmart and said she appeared to be impaired due to some sort of drug or medication.

Byers said she was unaware of how long she had been in the store or where her baby was.

A family member came to the store and took custody of the child. Lake County Job and Family Services was also contacted.

The mother, whose name is not being released, is charged with endangering children.

She will be arraigned on Sept. 28 in Painesville Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren County
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school
A Canton woman says she noticed a light on in the guest room and found a man lying down on a...
Man broke into Ohio home, swam in pool, and ate leftover chicken

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9 a.m.
Police identify Roselawn homicide victim
Police identify victim of Roselawn homicide
George "Billy" Wagner
Pike County Massacre: Billy Wagner due in court
Sheriff's office investigating Butler County auditor
Sheriff's office investigating Butler County auditor
A man was shot multiple times in Colerain Township and taken to a hospital, police say.
Man shot multiple times in Colerain Township, police say