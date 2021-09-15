Man broke into Ohio home, swam in pool, and ate leftover chicken

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A woman says she awoke to find a man taking a snooze in her guest bedroom after he broke in, swam in her family’s outdoor pool and ate leftover chicken.

The Canton Repository reported that Stacy Steadman noticed a light on in a guest bedroom on Monday morning and found the man lying down on a bed. She got a relative to chase him out of the house.

Police arrested him shortly after. They said they suspected he was under the influence and took him to a hospital to be evaluated. He has been charged with burglary.

Steadman and her husband say they feel shaken by the intruder.

