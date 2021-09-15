Contests
Mask requirement to continue at Newport schools

Newport Board of Education votes to continue mask requirement
Newport Board of Education votes to continue mask requirement(WAVE 3 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The Newport Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to continue requiring masks for all students, staff and visitors in the district’s buildings.

The decision follows last week’s vote by the Kentucky General Assembly to overturn a statewide mask mandate in public schools passed by the Kentucky Education Association in August and return the decision to local control.

The mandate is different from Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask order which he rescinded after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled on legislation limiting his emergency powers.

“As of today, we are not changing anything,” Newport Independent School District Superintendent Tony Watts said. “We have required masks for quite some time because it is the safe and prudent approach. If you are going to be in our buildings, you are required to wear a mask.”

Newport Board of Education Chairwoman Ramona Malone says all public school districts in Kentucky are required by the General Assembly to have a broader COVID plan in place which will be voted on by the board at a later date.

