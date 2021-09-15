Contests
Milford High School responds after swastika, racial epithet carved in bathroom wall

By Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Milford High School is trying to find the person responsible for etching a swastika and a racial epithet into the wall of the boy’s restroom.

The school says it shut down the restroom Tuesday when the etches were found.

Principal Tyler Arnold sent a letter out to families Wednesday saying:

“The majority of our learning community does it the right way, and it is a shame a few individuals try to pollute our culture. We as a school community will not condone this and must stand up against these acts.”

School board member Dave Yockey was a little more direct with comments to FOX19 NOW.

“I am disgusted by these extreme intolerant behaviors that are so prevalent in our society everywhere across the country,” Yockey said. “Our district is no more extreme than anywhere else in society.”

Principal Arnold says the staff is doing everything they can to help keep the restrooms safe.

Arnold says they still need the help of students to find out who is responsible for carving the swastika and the racial epithet into the wall.

“Students need to help hold their peers accountable for the culture they wish to see,” Principal Arnold explained. “If someone sees something, say something”

Principal Arnold encourages students to email their grade level administrator, himself, or a trusted adult in the building if they know who is responsible.

