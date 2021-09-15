Contests
Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death

FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to the podium to be sentenced at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. Noor, was convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.(Leila Navidi | Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in 2017.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

But he appealed the murder conviction, saying the charge was meant for cases in which a defendant’s actions are directed at more than one person.

The court’s ruling Wednesday could give Derek Chauvin grounds to appeal his third-degree murder conviction in George Floyd’s death, but that would have little tangible impact since Chauvin was also convicted of the more serious count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

