Olympic gymnasts point out Nassar abuse case failures in remarks before Senate panel

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Four elite U.S. gymnastics stars are testifying before Congress Wednesday about the FBI’s handling of the sex abuse investigation of former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman are speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

All four have said publicly they were abused by Nassar.

During her testimony, McKayla Maroney urged lawmakers to seek accountability.

“Today, I ask you all to hear my voice. I ask you, please, do all that is in your power to make sure these individuals are held accountable and responsible for lying about my initial report and covering up for a child molester,” she said.

A scathing report from the Justice Department’s Inspector General this summer found that FBI officials investigating the allegations of sexual abuse had violated the agency’s policies.

The report said FBI officials failed to properly document the accusers’ complaints, which resulted in a delay in the probe.

Michael Langeman, a FBI agent in Indianapolis who interviewed a Nassar accuser in 2015, lost his job, The Washington Post reported

The Post said Langeman made false statements and improperly documented complaints against Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced to nearly 200 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls over a 20-year period.

He admitted to using his trusted medical position to assault girls under the guise of medical treatment.

