Slain College Hill teen’s music will be his legacy, father says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in District 5 are working with homicide detectives to find whoever is responsible for killing a 16-year-old in early September.

Cornelius Foster Jr., of College Hill, died at Good Samaritan Hospital on Sept. 3 after a shooting on Ammon Avenue in Northside the previous night.

Foster’s father says his son was an aspiring rapper and had already recorded a number of songs.

“I was real proud,” said Cornelius Foster Sr. “Still real proud. And that won’t ever change.”

Foster’s father says he was an upbeat kid.

“He just brought the laughter, the joy, the happiness,” Foster Sr. said.

But it’s the 16-year-old’s songs that will help carry his memory forward.

“His music still going to blast out of car stereos, and I’m going to keep him alive. I’m going to be here, so when they see me, they’re going to see my son,” Foster Sr. said.

The grieving father has a message for whoever is responsible for killing his son.

“Just change man,” he said. “It ain’t too late to change.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

