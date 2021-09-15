Timeline: Storms Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for heavy rain, standing water on roads and thunderstorms at times on your morning commute Wednesday.

FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says the risk for severe weather is low, but some areas are seeing a lot of lightning. High wind gusts and large hail cannot be ruled out.

Rain will be off and on through tonight as a weak front pushes through the Tri-State.

The high temperature will reach 78 degrees, but it will feel humid.

Marzullo says we’re in for sunnier skies and lower humidity Thursday.

The high temperature will be 82 degrees.

Humidity will be on the rise this weekend as we stay mostly dry with highs remaining in the 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.