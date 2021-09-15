Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Timeline: Storms Wednesday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for heavy rain, standing water on roads and thunderstorms at times on your morning commute Wednesday.

FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says the risk for severe weather is low, but some areas are seeing a lot of lightning. High wind gusts and large hail cannot be ruled out.

Rain will be off and on through tonight as a weak front pushes through the Tri-State.

The high temperature will reach 78 degrees, but it will feel humid.

Marzullo says we’re in for sunnier skies and lower humidity Thursday.

The high temperature will be 82 degrees.

Humidity will be on the rise this weekend as we stay mostly dry with highs remaining in the 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police hope anyone who witnessed what happened will be able to help with the investigation.
Man killed Warren County hit and run identified
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
Man accused of sexual abuse in Hamilton Co. under investigation in Butler Co.
Man charged with sexual abuse in Hamilton County now being investigated for prior allegations in Butler County
Joseph Stubbers (Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)
Sentence announced for Tri-State doctor who shot dog, hit him in head with hammer
Officers have not located any victims and say that one person ran from the area.
Two schools take safety precautions following shootout in Evanston

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 a.m.
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren Co
(Source: Pixabay)
Fort Thomas schools looking into claims of inappropriate material on student reading app
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse