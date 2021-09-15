USS Nightmare returns to haunt Ohio River

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The premier haunted steamboat, the USS Nightmare, is returning to the riverfront Friday after canceling its 2020 season.

The cursed boat, located in Newport on the Ohio River, is a resurrection of the infamous dredge ship named after Captain William Mitchell.

The horrific secrets of the USS Nightmare and its crew are revealed in the area’s most detailed haunted attraction.

As one of Greater Cincinnati’s longest and highest rated attractions annually, the USS Nightmare is recognized both locally and nationally.

The ship was originally designed to dredge the river, removing debris from the bottom. Some believe an ancient burial ground was disturbed during the dredging and cursed the boat.

It’s been told that Captain Mitchell would collect human bones found. He lived on board with his daughter Anna and 60 crew members.

Captain Mitchell would allow ‘clowns’ from local carnivals to come aboard to entertain Anna and his crew. One day the ship broke loose, wreaking havoc for miles down the river.

Captain Mitchell and his crew were killed in the disaster known as the “Mitchell Massacre.” Anna’s body was never recovered. Some believe the ship is still haunted.

Tickets are $20 per person.

The show will be open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, with ticket sales from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Starting Sept. 29, the steamboat expands to a Wednesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information about the different tours and tickets available, visit the USS Nightmare website.

