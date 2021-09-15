Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

USS Nightmare returns to haunt Ohio River

USS Nightmare reopens in Newport (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
USS Nightmare reopens in Newport (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The premier haunted steamboat, the USS Nightmare, is returning to the riverfront Friday after canceling its 2020 season.

The cursed boat, located in Newport on the Ohio River, is a resurrection of the infamous dredge ship named after Captain William Mitchell.

The horrific secrets of the USS Nightmare and its crew are revealed in the area’s most detailed haunted attraction.

As one of Greater Cincinnati’s longest and highest rated attractions annually, the USS Nightmare is recognized both locally and nationally.

The ship was originally designed to dredge the river, removing debris from the bottom. Some believe an ancient burial ground was disturbed during the dredging and cursed the boat.

It’s been told that Captain Mitchell would collect human bones found. He lived on board with his daughter Anna and 60 crew members.

Captain Mitchell would allow ‘clowns’ from local carnivals to come aboard to entertain Anna and his crew. One day the ship broke loose, wreaking havoc for miles down the river.

Captain Mitchell and his crew were killed in the disaster known as the “Mitchell Massacre.” Anna’s body was never recovered. Some believe the ship is still haunted.

Tickets are $20 per person.

The show will be open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, with ticket sales from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Starting Sept. 29, the steamboat expands to a Wednesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information about the different tours and tickets available, visit the USS Nightmare website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police hope anyone who witnessed what happened will be able to help with the investigation.
Man killed Warren County hit and run identified
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
Joseph Stubbers (Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)
Sentence announced for Tri-State doctor who shot dog, hit him in head with hammer
Man accused of sexual abuse in Hamilton Co. under investigation in Butler Co.
Man charged with sexual abuse in Hamilton County now being investigated for prior allegations in Butler County
Officers have not located any victims and say that one person ran from the area.
Two schools take safety precautions following shootout in Evanston

Latest News

Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Mammoth Cave National Park is now 420 miles long after the discovery of eight new miles of...
8 new miles of passages discovered at Mammoth Cave
Lucille the bearcat turns two.
Cincinnati Zoo’s bearcat Lucille celebrates her second birthday
Cincinnati zoo goers can A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5 and enter for a chance to meet Fiona's family.
A.D.O.P.T. a hippo for $5, get a chance to meet Fiona’s family