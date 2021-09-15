Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse

Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of historic downtown building collapse(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - A close call for a Texoma country superstar, Reba McEntire, had to be evacuated on a fire ladder from a second-story window Tuesday afternoon.

“Oh it was pretty scary, I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was,” Coby Scherrill said.

Scherrill was touring an historic building downtown Atoka Tuesday afternoon with Reba McEntire for a future project.

“We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak it seemed weak but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” Scherrill says.

City of Atoka Emergency Management Director, Travis Mullins, said the stairwell from the second story to the third collapsed, falling onto the stairwell from the first to the second floor, and trapping people on whatever floor they were on at the time.

The fire department had to help people out the second-story window and down the ladder.

“Next thing I know she starts recording just trying to get video what’s going on and next thing you know we see Reba climbing down the ladder,” Sara Jackson said.

Jackson saw the fire trucks on the surveillance cameras at her restaurant, across the street from where McEntire was.

“I thought when she said Reba I was like ‘oh lord Reba done got hurt, Reba’s done hurting” she’s like no EMS already checked on her so she’s fine, she’s fine,” Jackson said.

Scherrill said the building has been there for over 100 years.

“It opened our eyes to see exactly just how unsturdy they was and when they did collapse we see what little was holding them up,” Mullins said.

One person was taken to a Durant hospital with minor injuries but Mullins said everybody else is okay.

“Hearing that she was okay was a complete relief on that part,” Jackson said.

As for the project McEntire was reportedly looking to use the building for, there’s no word, yet.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police hope anyone who witnessed what happened will be able to help with the investigation.
Man killed Warren County hit and run identified
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
Man accused of sexual abuse in Hamilton Co. under investigation in Butler Co.
Man charged with sexual abuse in Hamilton County now being investigated for prior allegations in Butler County
Joseph Stubbers (Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)
Sentence announced for Tri-State doctor who shot dog, hit him in head with hammer
Officers have not located any victims and say that one person ran from the area.
Two schools take safety precautions following shootout in Evanston

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 a.m.
Watch for heavy rain, standing water on roads and thunderstorms at times on your morning...
Timeline: Storms Wednesday
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren Co
(Source: Pixabay)
Fort Thomas schools looking into claims of inappropriate material on student reading app