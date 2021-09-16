Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

125-year-old Price Hill nonprofit helps resettle immigrant families

The organization serves about 2,300 people, of which around 40 percent are Latino.
By Andrea Medina
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The work of an East Price Hill nonprofit that helps immigrants acclimate to the city is as important now as it’s ever been.

Santa Maria Community Services started in Over-the-Rhine helping Greeks, Germans and Italians resettle in the 1890s. Now that the demographics have shifted, the nonprofit serves a high population of Latino families.

“English classes, child care, employment opportunities and navigating through different things,” says Luz Elena Schemmel of the services Santa Maria provides.

Schemmel says the nonprofit is a welcoming place for the community to gather or seek assistance.

“I think of Santa Maria like a tree, like you come to see what that tree has in different branches,” she said. “We have an early childhood program. We have a workforce development program. We have a youth program. We have a wellness program. And we have a stable families program.”

Most of the programs have bilingual staff.

The organization serves about 2,300 people, of which around 40 percent are Latino.

For more than a decade, Schemmel has helped put together initiatives to improve the Latino community: clothing drives, bilingual GED programs and even a community garden.

But when the pandemic hit, Schemmel says the Price Hill Neighborhood was hit hard.

As a response, the agency started a food distribution service, held vaccine events and gave families computers and training.

“If something good came out of the pandemic, it’s that we had to empower families with technology,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren County
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’

Latest News

Brittany Gosney describes events after leaving park
Marty Walsh, U.S. Labor Secretary visiting the Interfaith Workers Center in OTR
US Labor Secretary talks federal plan to fix Ohio’s unemployment system
Cirque Alcatraz brings it's talents to Tallahassee
Cirque Alcatraz debuts Thursday in Cincinnati
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 2,000 Afghan evacuees to resettle in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana