Caught on camera: Moving school bus seen with emergency exit door open amid chemical leak in Pa.

By KYW staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, PA. (KYW) - Cell phone video taken by child shows smoke in the air and what appears to be antifreeze leaking on the floor of a bus near students’ backpacks.

Another video shows the bus rear exit open while still moving with students inside.

“I was concerned about everybody,” parent Renee Viscusi said.

Her middle school son was on the bus while her two high school sons happened to be driving behind it.

They recorded this video while also making sure no other vehicles got too close to the bus.

“When they got passed the intersection of West Chester Pike, a little past, kids started jumping out the back of the bus,” Viscusi said.

School officials say a student opened the exit, and as the driver was trying to find somewhere to pull over, you can see kids starting to jump out onto the road.

It’s not clear why the driver didn’t just stop the bus.

The Haverford Township School superintendent wouldn’t talk on camera, but a letter to parents Tuesday says in part: “Fortunately, all safely exited the bus once it was stopped.”

“That’s not what I saw. The bus had stopped, and kids started jumping out. But then the bus started moving again while kids were still trying to jump out,” Viscusi said.

Now she has a message to school district officials: “I want them to look at this as a learning experience to say this could have been done, handled a lot better.”

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

