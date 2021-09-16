Contests
Cirque Alcatraz debuts Thursday in Cincinnati

Cirque Alcatraz brings it's talents to Tallahassee
Cirque Alcatraz brings it's talents to Tallahassee(Brandon Spencer, WCTV)
By Lauren Artino
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cirque Alcatraz makes its debut Thursday in Cincinnati.

The performance combines theater, ballet, and acrobatics all into one show.

Cirque Alcatraz tells the story of two friends who get caught up in another man’s wrongful conviction and his stay at Alcatraz.

For ticket information, click here.

