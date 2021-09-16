Fire in Anderson home with large amount of ammunition

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefirefighting efforts at an Anderson house were complicated Wednesday night by the presence of 2,500 rounds of ammunition.

The ammunition was in the garage, according to Anderson fire officials.

That is where the fire initially broke out at the house in the 8600 block of Fordham Court.

The fire then spread to other parts of the home, 80 percent of which sustained damage, according to fire officials.

Everyone was out of the house when fire companies arrived on scene.

Two pets were rescued from the fire, officials say. One pet remains missing.

