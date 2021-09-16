Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain

By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - A young mother in Washington County is finding it hard to work through her grief. Tuesday, Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter died after being found unresponsive in the child’s father’s home.

Murder charges were filed Wednesday against the father’s girlfriend, Sarah Bierly. She was initially charged with neglect of a dependent causing death.

“I want her to know that she’s taking something out of my life that I can’t ever get back,” McDowell said. “And I want her to suffer and feel every pain and tears that I feel.”

A coroner’s report indicated McDowell’s daughter Misty died of blunt force trauma. Prosecutors made the decision to pursue murder charges after Bierly was originally charged with neglect.

“The autopsy report listed homicide, blunt force trauma as the cause of death,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said. “So, with that information ... with the interviews, all that together, they feel comfortable with the murder charge.”

In McDowell pictures with her daughter, Misty can be seen with her mother, smiling and happy. The pictures show moments of apparent joy for a toddler whose life was cut short — a life where McDowell said there were loving smiles that have been replaced with impossible heartache.

“She is beautiful, caring, sweet, lovey-dovey,” McDowell said. “She’ll be your best friend if you just play with her.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren County
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’

Latest News

Pawpaw fruit is often called the “Poor Man’s Banana” because its taste is a cross between a...
It’s National Pawpaw Day! Where you can find the Ohio fruit and what to know about them
Police identify Roselawn homicide victim
Police identify victim of Roselawn homicide
George "Billy" Wagner
Pike County Massacre: Billy Wagner to return to court
Sheriff's office investigating Butler County auditor
Sheriff's office investigating Butler County auditor
A man was shot multiple times in Colerain Township and taken to a hospital, police say.
Man shot multiple times in Colerain Township, police say