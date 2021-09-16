Ja’Marr Chase named NFL’s Rookie of the Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the NFL’s first Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week this regular season.

The No. 5 overall draft pick put on a show for the Bengals faithful Sunday as he hauled in five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Chase’s 50-yard touchdown strike from Joe Burrow is the longest by a Bengals rookie in their NFL debut, according to the team.

Chase is not the only Bengals taking home some hardware thanks to their Week 1 game.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Tuesday.

McPherson became the youngest kicker in NFL history to kick a game-winner in OT when he drilled a 33-yard FG to give the Bengals a Week 1 win.

The University of Florida product is also the second rookie kicker to ever convert a FG as time expired in OT.

McPherson’s first career FG, a 53-yarder, was the second-longest in the AFC in Week 1.

The Bengals hit the road in Week 2 to take on a familiar face in Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears.

