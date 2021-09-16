Contests
Mainly dry weather this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a foggy morning, we’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the upper 70s so far this afternoon. Tonight will be dry and a little muggy. Some fog may develop overnight in spots. Low 65.

Friday will be mainly dry with only a small chance for a stray shower. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday will be nearly identical with a pop-up shower possible and highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend with dry weather and highs a little warmer in the upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms return Monday with a strong cold front. That front will knock temperatures down to the 70s in the afternoon and eventually the 50s overnight. Rain lingers through Wednesday morning.

