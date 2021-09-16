Man shot to death in Roselawn, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Roselawn Wednesday night.

The shooting happened sometime shortly before 7:45 p.m.

A man was shot in the basement of an apartment building in the 1900 block of Losantiville Road, according to police.

The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He died either en route to UCMC or at the hospital.

Officers say no one in the apartment complex knows who the man is. They are still working to identify him.

BREAKING at 10p, Cincinnati Police tell us a man was shot and killed here on Losantiville Ave near Eastlawn Dr in Roselawn. Officers tell us a man was shot in an apartment but the people living there say they don’t know who he is so officers are trying to identify the man. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/2b0wAMFMXW — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) September 16, 2021

CPD’s Homicide Unit was at the scene investigating.

