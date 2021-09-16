Man shot to death in Roselawn, police say
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Roselawn Wednesday night.
The shooting happened sometime shortly before 7:45 p.m.
A man was shot in the basement of an apartment building in the 1900 block of Losantiville Road, according to police.
The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
He died either en route to UCMC or at the hospital.
Officers say no one in the apartment complex knows who the man is. They are still working to identify him.
CPD’s Homicide Unit was at the scene investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.