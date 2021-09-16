Man shot multiple times in Colerain Twp, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot multiple times in Colerain Township and taken to a hospital, police say.

Colerain Township officers responded reports of a man shot on Paprika Court abut 10 p.m. Wednesday.

He was taken to a hospital, according to police.

His condition and other details were not released overnight while police continue to investigate.

