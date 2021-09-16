Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge

By KABB, WOAI Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (KABB/WOAI) - Officials said thousands of migrants have gathered under a bridge along the U.S. southern border.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said thousands of migrants are waiting to be taken into custody under an international bridge.

The bridge connects the Texas city with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the bridge is being used as a temporary staging site because it is a shaded area, which helps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Lozano has asked the Department of Homeland Security to assist with the situation.

Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, tweeted that Border Patrol agents say it could take weeks to process the large group, and thousands more have arrived.

CBP said Border Patrol is sending more agents to assist with the Del Rio area.

Copyright 2021 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren County
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’

Latest News

56-year-old Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) (pictured on the right) has been arrested, while...
Suspect arrested in Wis. quadruple homicide investigation; another remains at large
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Dems
The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game,...
Police: Man killed in brawl outside Philly cheesesteak spot
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021