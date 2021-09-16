Contests
More than 1,500 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized in Cincinnati

The fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized in five different shipments.
The fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized in five different shipments.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers over the past month, according to CBP.

Misspellings and “substandard printing” on the vaccination cards led officers to realize they were fake, CBP said.

CBP Cincinnati officers seized a total of 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 cards since Aug. 16.
CBP Cincinnati officers seized a total of 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 cards since Aug. 16.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

“Creating or buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal, not to mention dangerous,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Purchasing counterfeit cards supports criminals whose only concern is their bank account, not American security or the health of our citizens.”

The counterfeit card sand stickers were shipped from China, according to CBP.

