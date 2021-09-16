Contests
More than 2,000 Afghan evacuees to resettle in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

The initial wave of evacuees is expected to total 37,000.
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced 855 displaced Afghans will come to the state as part of a massive federal resettlement program.

The US Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program is distributing an initial group of 37,000 evacuees nationwide.

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” DeWine said. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

Eight resettlement agencies located throughout the state will receive and place the evacuees.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio will place 50 individuals.

The other resettlement agencies are located in Akron, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.

The International Institute of Akron will receive the largest allocation of evacuees in Ohio at 150.

Indiana will resettle 490 evacuees. Kentucky will resettle 850.

The Biden administration has requested funding from Congress to help resettle 65,000 Afghans in the United States by the end of this month and 95,000 by September 2022, according to the Associated Press.

States with a historically large number of Afghans who resettled in the U.S. over the last 20 years — including California, Maryland, Texas and Virginia — are again welcoming a disproportionate number of evacuees, according to AP’s analysis of federal data.

