Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New survey shows 20% of Kentuckians won’t get vaccinated

A new survey shows Kentucky is making progress in its vaccination efforts.
A new survey shows Kentucky is making progress in its vaccination efforts.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A new survey shows Kentucky is making progress in its vaccination efforts.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky released a follow-up poll on vaccines Thursday morning:

The group says, when asked six months ago, 29% of Kentuckians said they would not get the vaccine. The most recent poll shows that number is now down to 20%.

“The 20% that refuse to get vaccinated, you know, the bottom line is, they are not only causing themsevels to be seriously at risk, but they are also putting a whole lot of their fellow citizens at risk and that should be a tremendous concern to all of us,” said Ben Chandler, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The survey showed that most Kentuckians do not believe you should be required to show proof of vaccine in everyday settings, like grocery stores or restaurants but most do believe there should be a requirement for big events like concerts, sports and for air travel.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney, who convicted of murdering her son, James Hutchinson, was interviewed by...
Middletown mother convicted of murder tells police what happened to her son
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Fordham Court in Anderson Township.
Fire in Anderson home with large amount of ammunition
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’
Cincinnati police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roselawn.
Man shot to death in Roselawn identified

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 a.m.
Mt. Healthy schools will return to fully remote instruction Oct. 11-22, according to a district...
Mt. Healthy schools go to remote learning for 2 weeks in October
Ryan Turner, 8, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Wednesday with his non-custodial mother, Alicia...
Missing Indiana boy, 8, believed to be in danger
Cleveland standoff ends
Standoff with armed man ends in Cleveland; corrections officer dead in connected homicide
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio
U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez will not run for re-election