Ohio Attorney General announces agreement with opioid distributors

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost(Provided by the Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday $808 million will come into Ohio communities over the next 18 years from an agreement with opioid distributors.

AG Yost said the agreement will help protect Ohioans from reckless distribution and over-prescribing opioids. He said the state entered into an agreement over a year ago to enter into a settlement and distribution mechanism to push money out to local communities.

85 percent of the money from the settlement goes directly into local governments, according to the AG’s office.

A breakdown of the distribution is as follows:

  • 55% goes to a foundation to benefit Ohio communities.
  • 30% goes to community recovery programs at the local level
  • 15% goes to the state.

The three pharmaceutical distributors are Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Yost said the officials opted to negotiate a separate settlement for Ohio because the global settlement has no guarantees.

All of Ohio’s litigating subdivisions signed on to the plan with the exception of Scioto County, which has been ravaged by the opioid epidemic. Yost said the leaders of that community wanted to get their own way as the matter is deeply personal to them and has offered to help in any way his office can.

The money will start coming into the state as early as November of this year.

