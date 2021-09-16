Contests
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Everything you need to know

By Corinne Rivers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest Zinzinnati kicks off Thursday and this year it is the largest Oktoberfest celebration in the world because the festivities in Munich have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held on Second and Third streets in downtown Cincinnati, the celebration will be packed with food, music and classic Oktoberfest events.

This year, the festivities will start a day earlier and run from Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 19.

The World’s Largest Chicken Dance will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

The Stein Hoist Championship will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m., where one male and one female-identifying winner will receive round trip airfare, four nights at a hotel and a $500 travel card to Munich Oktoberfest 2022, courtesy of Sam Adams.

To wrap up the event on Sunday at 4 p.m., the World Brat Eating Championship will feature major league-eater Joey Chestnut who will defend his nine-year championship. Chestnut holds the Oktoberfest brat eating record with 70 brats in 10 minutes.

Hours:

Thursday: 5 p.m. to midnight.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Street Closures:

There will be several streets closed from Sunday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.

Second, Vine, Rosa Parks and Race streets and Freedom Way will be closed.

Third Street will not close until Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.

