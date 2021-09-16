Pike County Massacre: Billy Wagner due in court

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The latest hearing in the Pike County massacre case will bring George “Billy” Wagner back to court Thursday.

A motion hearing is set for 11 a.m. in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

This will be the Wagner family patriarch’s first court appearance since his wife and youngest son admitted their roles in the largest homicide investigation in Ohio history.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead the morning of April 22, 2016, in their Pike County homes in southern Ohio.

The victims are family patriarch Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.

Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder in April.

He admitted to killing five members of the Rhoden family and to spying on the family before they were killed, tampering with evidence and obstructing the years-long search for the killers.

Special Prosecutor Angie Canepa has said Jake Wagner confessed and apologized for the crimes. In an interview, he led investigators to the weapons and vehicles used in the killings.

Jake Wagner was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, Hanna Rhoden.

Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part over a custody dispute over a young daughter Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden had together.

Last week, Angela Wagner pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and other charges as part of a plea deal.

The remaining eight counts of aggravated murder were dismissed.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk has said the victims’ families were aware of both plea deals and agreed to the terms.

Jake Wagner and his mother have agreed to testify against the remaining members of their family facing charges.

Prosecutors dropped the death penalty option for the entire family when Jake Wagner pleaded guilty and said he agreed to a sentence of eight life sentences without parole.

The prosecution is recommending Angela Wagner receive 30 years with no possibility of the death penalty.

So far, we have seen no indications pleas are imminent for Billy Wagner and his eldest son, George Wagner IV, who was in court earlier this week.

The hearing was abruptly postponed, however, because the court stenographer was absent.

George Wagner IV is scheduled now to return to court on Oct. 25.

