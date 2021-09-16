Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pike County Massacre: Judge denies Wagner request to dismiss death penalty before trial

George "Billy" Wagner
George "Billy" Wagner(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - A Pike County judge denied a request from defense attorneys Thursday to dismiss the death penalty before George “Billy” Wagner goes on trial.

Wagner’s lawyers argued the death penalty should be taken off the table because it would be “prejudicial” to start a trial as a death penalty case only to change it after the trial has started, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The prosecution argued that Jake Wagner must testify against Billy first and that his plea agreement says the state gets to decide if he held up his end of the plea deal.

Billy Wagner will return for another motion hearing on Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m. in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead the morning of April 22, 2016, in their Pike County homes in southern Ohio.

The victims are family patriarch Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.

Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder in April.

He admitted to killing five members of the Rhoden family and to spying on the family before they were killed, tampering with evidence and obstructing the years-long search for the killers.

Special Prosecutor Angie Canepa has said Jake Wagner confessed and apologized for the crimes. In an interview, he led investigators to the weapons and vehicles used in the killings.

Jake Wagner was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, Hanna Rhoden.

Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part over a custody dispute over a young daughter Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden had together.

‘Nobody expected this:’ Why a legal expert is shocked by Jake Wagner’s plea deal

Angela Wagner pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and other charges as part of a plea deal.

The remaining eight counts of aggravated murder were dismissed.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk has said the victims’ families were aware of both plea deals and agreed to the terms.

Jake Wagner and his mother have agreed to testify against the remaining members of their family facing charges.

George Wagner IV is scheduled now to return to court on Oct. 25.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this report.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren County
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’

Latest News

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati begins next Thursday.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Everything you need to know
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death
Pawpaw fruit is often called the “Poor Man’s Banana” because its taste is a cross between a...
It’s National Pawpaw Day! Where you can find the Ohio fruit and what to know about them
Police identify Roselawn homicide victim
Police identify victim of Roselawn homicide