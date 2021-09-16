Tri-State football team names new interim head coach following hazing allegations within program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Western Hills/Dater football program has named an interim head coach in the wake of hazing allegations made against some of its players.

Julian Jones will take over the football team as interim head coach, according to a Cincinnati Public Schools spokesperson.

Jones takes over for former coach Armand Tatum, who was relieved of his duties by the school while they investigated an alleged hazing incident.

As part of the investigation, the football program was put on pause. Meaning, the team cannot practice or play a game.

The team’s Sept. 17 game is canceled. It is unclear if or when practice or play will resume.

The announcement of Jones taking over an interim base comes a day after Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters condemned the school’s decision to let Tatum go.

Parts of the school’s community called for Tatum to be brought back as the coach.

Around 1,000 people signed a petition to reinstate Tatum.

Deters said the school’s decision not only to fire Tatum but also to pause the football program was an overreaction.

The Aug. 30 incident caught on video shows football players in the locker room grabbing and pulling down the pants of another boy, Deters explained.

In the video, which lasts about a minute Deters says, the boy’s pants are eventually pulled down, leaving his privates exposed for less than a second.

Prosecutor Deters says he saw the video and reviewed the facts, which led him to say charges against those involved are unlikely.

