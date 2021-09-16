Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Video shows hours-long police interview with Middletown mother prior to son’s murder conviction

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Video from the police interview of the Middletown mother who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son in February has been released.

Brittany Gosney, 29, was sentenced to the maximum of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years for the murder of her son, James Hutchinson.

Gosney was interviewed on Feb. 28 by police when she and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, went to the Middletown Police Department to report Hutchinson missing. As it turns out, Hutchinson’s body was dumped in the Ohio River seven hours before he was reported missing, police said.

Middletown Police Chief David Burke said a few days after talking with Gosney, something seemed odd as soon as police started interviewing her.

“During conversations with police, law enforcement became suspicious they were not getting the entire story,” the sheriff’s report reads.

The sheriff’s report goes on to say that investigators conducted separate interviews with Gosney, and Hamilton and they gave different stories of what happened.

At one point during the interview, the detective tells Gosney that Hamilton is putting all the blame on her.

As the interview went on, Gosney admitted to killing Hutchinson according to the sheriff’s report. She also claims she was pressured by Hamilton to get rid of the three kids, Gosney is heard telling interviewers.

The video released Thursday does not contain her confession.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Hamilton faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren County
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’

Latest News

Video shows hours-long police interview with Middletown mother prior to son’s murder conviction
Video shows hours-long police interview with Middletown mother prior to son’s murder conviction
Niall Sweeney appears in court to enter a guilty plea in the hazing death of BGSU sophomore...
Sweeney first to plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death
Police identify Roselawn homicide victim
Police identify victim of Roselawn homicide
A man was shot multiple times in Colerain Township and taken to a hospital, police say.
Man shot multiple times in Colerain Township, police say