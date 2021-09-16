Video shows hours-long police interview with Middletown mother prior to son’s murder conviction

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Video from the police interview of the Middletown mother who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son in February has been released.

Brittany Gosney, 29, was sentenced to the maximum of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years for the murder of her son, James Hutchinson.

Gosney was interviewed on Feb. 28 by police when she and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, went to the Middletown Police Department to report Hutchinson missing. As it turns out, Hutchinson’s body was dumped in the Ohio River seven hours before he was reported missing, police said.

Middletown Police Chief David Burke said a few days after talking with Gosney, something seemed odd as soon as police started interviewing her.

“During conversations with police, law enforcement became suspicious they were not getting the entire story,” the sheriff’s report reads.

The sheriff’s report goes on to say that investigators conducted separate interviews with Gosney, and Hamilton and they gave different stories of what happened.

At one point during the interview, the detective tells Gosney that Hamilton is putting all the blame on her.

As the interview went on, Gosney admitted to killing Hutchinson according to the sheriff’s report. She also claims she was pressured by Hamilton to get rid of the three kids, Gosney is heard telling interviewers.

The video released Thursday does not contain her confession.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 4.

Hamilton faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

