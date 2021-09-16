Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin

By Megan Kernan, WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Someone had an interesting day at the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday!

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that officers encountered zebras in the Seymour area, WBAY reported.

Pictures posted on the account show at least two zebras running in fields and near a home in the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two zebras were reported to be on the loose east of Seymour around 12:30 p.m.

David Haupt was driving when he spotted the zebras.

“I’m right outside of Seymour. There’s a couple of zebras walking down the middle of the road, and if you think I’m kidding, I’m not,” said Haupt.

They add the striped duo was rounded up by the owners about 40 minutes later. The zebras belonged to neighbors nearby who were very quick to respond and got them home safely.

Haupt said the zebras were friendly when he chased them off into a hay field so they would be off the busy road.

“They were off in the distance. As I got closer, they looked like horses, and I got closer and I happened to be talking to somebody on my headset, and I’m like ‘I think I see zebras.’ And they were like, ‘No way.’ I’m like, ‘Nope, those are zebras,’” Haupt said.

He contacted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office to let them know right away. Outagamie County officials released the audio of the call.

“Well, it’s not the first exotic animal call we’ve gotten. Every once in a while you get something different, but yeah having a garbage truck driver call you and say, ‘Well, there are two zebras in the road,’ is a bit unusual,” said Sgt. Nathan Borman, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

The names of the owners were not immediately available.

Officials said they have reached out to the Department of Natural Resources to see if any violations were broken, but have no further concerns about the situation.

Haupt, who reported the zebras running around, also took video of the incident, which has since gone viral after he posted the video to Facebook.

“I’m on an African safari in a garbage truck,” he said. “I mean only in Wisconsin, you’re going to find all that.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren County
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school
A Canton woman says she noticed a light on in the guest room and found a man lying down on a...
Man broke into Ohio home, swam in pool, and ate leftover chicken

Latest News

Florida vaccine advocate Lisa Wilson lost six unvaccinated family members to COVID-19.
Fla. vaccine advocate loses 6 unvaccinated family members to COVID-19 in 3 weeks
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9:30 a.m.
U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left...
Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande
A deputy resource officer is caught on video body-slamming a teenage girl at a high school.
Video: School resource deputy slams teenage girl to the ground