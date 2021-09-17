4 teenagers, 2 juveniles arrested after NKY chase ends in Louisville

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky.(WXIX) -Four teenagers and two juveniles were arrested after a driver led Kentucky State troopers on a chase from Gallatin County to Jefferson County in Louisville early Friday morning.

Kentucky State Troopers say, 19-year-old Frank Russell, 18-year-olds James Reece, Jamya Neal, Dasharay Bene, and two juveniles were arrested after Russell led troopers on a chase along Interstate 71 south.

Around 2:30 a.m., a trooper saw a white Ford Fusion speeding on I-71 near the Kentucky Speedway. The trooper attempted to stop the Russell but failed to do so. Troopers say that a license plate check was conducted and the vehicle returned as a stolen Dodge Charger.

KSP says that the chase continued along the interstate through Carroll, Trimble, Henry, Oldham, and Jefferson counties.

Russell then took the Zorn Avenue exit in Louisville and hit a curb before immediately re-entering I-71. KSP adds that the damage to the car caused Russell to slow down. Troopers then ended the chase.

The two juveniles were arrested, cited, and then released to their legal guardians.

Russell had multiple active warrants, KSP said. He was additionally charged with fleeing police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property(firearm), receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, criminal mischief, theft of motor vehicle registration plate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and multiple traffic offenses.

Reece, Neal, Bene, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property(firearm), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of open alcohol container, troopers said.

