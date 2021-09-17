Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

4 teenagers, 2 juveniles arrested after NKY chase ends in Louisville

Six teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in Louisville.
Six teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in Louisville.(WMBF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky.(WXIX) -Four teenagers and two juveniles were arrested after a driver led Kentucky State troopers on a chase from Gallatin County to Jefferson County in Louisville early Friday morning.

Kentucky State Troopers say, 19-year-old Frank Russell, 18-year-olds James Reece, Jamya Neal, Dasharay Bene, and two juveniles were arrested after Russell led troopers on a chase along Interstate 71 south.

Around 2:30 a.m., a trooper saw a white Ford Fusion speeding on I-71 near the Kentucky Speedway. The trooper attempted to stop the Russell but failed to do so. Troopers say that a license plate check was conducted and the vehicle returned as a stolen Dodge Charger.

KSP says that the chase continued along the interstate through Carroll, Trimble, Henry, Oldham, and Jefferson counties.

Russell then took the Zorn Avenue exit in Louisville and hit a curb before immediately re-entering I-71. KSP adds that the damage to the car caused Russell to slow down. Troopers then ended the chase.

The two juveniles were arrested, cited, and then released to their legal guardians.

Russell had multiple active warrants, KSP said. He was additionally charged with fleeing police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property(firearm), receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, criminal mischief, theft of motor vehicle registration plate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and multiple traffic offenses.

Reece, Neal, Bene, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property(firearm), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of open alcohol container, troopers said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney, who convicted of murdering her son, James Hutchinson, was interviewed by...
Middletown mother convicted of murder tells police what happened to her son
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Fordham Court in Anderson Township.
Fire in Anderson home with large amount of ammunition
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’
Cincinnati police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roselawn.
Man shot to death in Roselawn identified

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Ohio AG, BCI join ‘criminal investigation’ of Butler County auditor, sheriff says
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County identified
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Tri-State AGs warn President Biden of possible legal action over vaccine mandate
Neighborhood committee meeting discusses challenges, opportunities in Bond Hill and Roselawn
Neighborhood committee meeting discusses challenges, opportunities in Bond Hill and Roselawn