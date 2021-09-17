Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (CNN) - Authorities are focusing on Grand Teton National Park in the search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

National Park investigators, the FBI and local police are searching the park for any sign of her.

Petito was on a cross-country journey in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Her family reported her missing over the weekend.

Police said Laundrie returned to the couple’s Florida home earlier this month without her and is refusing to talk with authorities.

Her family told police Petito told them the couple was in Grand Teton in late August.

Grand Teton National Park is being searched for missing woman Gabby Petito.
Grand Teton National Park is being searched for missing woman Gabby Petito.(Source: KUTV/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney, who convicted of murdering her son, James Hutchinson, was interviewed by...
Middletown mother convicted of murder tells police what happened to her son
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Fordham Court in Anderson Township.
Fire in Anderson home with large amount of ammunition
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’
Cincinnati police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roselawn.
Man shot to death in Roselawn identified

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning,...
United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati continues through Sunday
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati continues through Sunday