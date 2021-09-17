Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County identified

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver killed Wednesday when a steel coil fell from a semi and crashed into his vehicle has been identified.

Blake Mulder, 33, of Seven Mile, Ohio, died in the crash, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Mulder was driving a Ford Edge as he followed a semi hauling the steel coil on Hamilton Eaton Road (U.S. 127) and Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where it hit Mulder’s Ford Edge around 6:30 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

@butlersheriff says a steel coil from a semi tractor-trailer fell on this Ford Edge, killing the driver.



This is all that’s left of the vehicle.



My deepest condolences to the family of the driver. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lGzFY3ZX03 — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) September 15, 2021

The semi is owned by Cincinnati-based Total Package Express Inc.

The company provides interstate trucking services, according to their website. They have received a satisfactory rating, which is the highest from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Over the past two years, their company vehicles have been involved in 14 accidents, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports.

None of those 14 were fatal.

