Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County identified

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver killed Wednesday when a steel coil fell from a semi and crashed into his vehicle has been identified.

Blake Mulder, 33, of Seven Mile, Ohio, died in the crash, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Mulder was driving a Ford Edge as he followed a semi hauling the steel coil on Hamilton Eaton Road (U.S. 127) and Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where it hit Mulder’s Ford Edge around 6:30 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.

The semi is owned by Cincinnati-based Total Package Express Inc.

The company provides interstate trucking services, according to their website. They have received a satisfactory rating, which is the highest from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Over the past two years, their company vehicles have been involved in 14 accidents, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports.

None of those 14 were fatal.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

