Driver pleads guilty to third OVI years after killing man while drunk

The widow of the man Alphonso King killed in 2000 wants him locked up for good.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Alphonso King pleaded guilty on Thursday to OVI charges 21 years after killing a man on Columbia Parkway while intoxicated.

The current charges stemmed from a drunk-driving incident out of North College Hill.

Now King faces the possibility of four years in prison and thousands in fines. Records say a judge could also suspend or revoke King’s license for the rest of his life.

King will be sentenced on Nov. 5.

Driver accused of third OVI two decades after killing man while drunk

Sam Wolfe is the man King killed in November 2000.

Wolfe was coming home from work at the time. He left behind a wife and a young child.

Wolfe’s widow, Mary Beth Wolfe, said last month she wants to see King locked up for good.

