Driver pleads guilty to third OVI years after killing man while drunk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Alphonso King pleaded guilty on Thursday to OVI charges 21 years after killing a man on Columbia Parkway while intoxicated.

The current charges stemmed from a drunk-driving incident out of North College Hill.

Now King faces the possibility of four years in prison and thousands in fines. Records say a judge could also suspend or revoke King’s license for the rest of his life.

King will be sentenced on Nov. 5.

Sam Wolfe is the man King killed in November 2000.

Wolfe was coming home from work at the time. He left behind a wife and a young child.

Wolfe’s widow, Mary Beth Wolfe, said last month she wants to see King locked up for good.

