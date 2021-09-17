Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Horse in distress rescued by Wayne Township firefighters

The horse is thought to be around 23 years old.
The horse is thought to be around 23 years old.(Wayne Township Fire Department Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A horse is safe thanks to the help of the Wayne Township Fire Department and many more.

At some time Thursday night, firefighters were called in to help the horse, who was stuck in a ditch, according to the department’s Facebook post.

The estimated 23-year-old mare was found on her side, unable to regain the strength and balance needed to get up.

The horse was stuck in the ditch for an unknown time, the department wrote.

A vet arrived before firefighters to care for the horse while she was stuck.

Once additional units got on the scene, the horse managed to regain her strength and get up on her own, according to the Facebook post.

Tonight Wayne Township was dispatched for a large Animal Rescue; Horse stuck in a ditch, down for unknown amount of...

Posted by Wayne Township Fire Department - Butler County, OH on Thursday, September 16, 2021

The Facebook post did not mention how the horse wound up in the ditch.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney, who convicted of murdering her son, James Hutchinson, was interviewed by...
Middletown mother convicted of murder tells police what happened to her son
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire on Fordham Court in Anderson Township.
Fire in Anderson home with large amount of ammunition
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’
Cincinnati police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roselawn.
Man shot to death in Roselawn identified

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Tri-State AGs warn President Biden of possible legal action over vaccine mandate
Neighborhood committee meeting discusses challenges, opportunities in Bond Hill and Roselawn
Neighborhood committee meeting discusses challenges, opportunities in Bond Hill and Roselawn
8 Boone County students cited in connection with viral TikTok trend
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Ohio AG, BCI join ‘criminal investigation’ of Butler County auditor, sheriff says