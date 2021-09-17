Horse in distress rescued by Wayne Township firefighters

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A horse is safe thanks to the help of the Wayne Township Fire Department and many more.

At some time Thursday night, firefighters were called in to help the horse, who was stuck in a ditch, according to the department’s Facebook post.

The estimated 23-year-old mare was found on her side, unable to regain the strength and balance needed to get up.

The horse was stuck in the ditch for an unknown time, the department wrote.

A vet arrived before firefighters to care for the horse while she was stuck.

Once additional units got on the scene, the horse managed to regain her strength and get up on her own, according to the Facebook post.

Tonight Wayne Township was dispatched for a large Animal Rescue; Horse stuck in a ditch, down for unknown amount of... Posted by Wayne Township Fire Department - Butler County, OH on Thursday, September 16, 2021

The Facebook post did not mention how the horse wound up in the ditch.

