Durst jury reaches verdict in killing of his best friend

In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst answers questions while taking the stand during his murder trial on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif.(Law & Crime Network via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles jury reached a verdict Friday in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst.

Jurors deliberated about 7 hours over three days before announcing they had reached a decision in the slaying of his best friend.

Durst, 78, faces life in prison if convicted of murder in the shooting death of his friend, Susan Berman, in her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and suspected killing of his wife in New York in 1982.

Durst testified he didn’t kill his wife or Berman, though he said he’d lie if he had done so.

Durst faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

He was acquitted of murder in the 2001 killing of a neighbor in Texas.

