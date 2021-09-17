Contests
Motorcyclist hospitalized in North College Hill crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in a crash in North College Hill overnight, police say.
A motorcyclist was hospitalized in a crash in North College Hill overnight, police say.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized in a crash in North College Hill overnight, police say.

Officers responded to the collision between the motorcycle and a vehicle on Hamilton Avenue at Belmar Place about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police closed both roads in both directions.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition was not immediately available.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

FOX19 NOW will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

