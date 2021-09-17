Motorcyclist hospitalized in North College Hill crash

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized in a crash in North College Hill overnight, police say.

Officers responded to the collision between the motorcycle and a vehicle on Hamilton Avenue at Belmar Place about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police closed both roads in both directions.

The motorcyclist was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition was not immediately available.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

