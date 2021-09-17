Hamilton Co. school district schedules out ‘remote learning event’ for October

MT. HEALTHY (WXIX) - Schools in Mt. Healthy are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines, so the district is going remote.

But not immediately, according to a district spokesperson.

The district is planning what it calls a “remote learning event” that will take place almost a month from now.

The event will run Oct. 11-22.

It’s designed to fall during two days when students will be out of school anyway. Those days, Oct. 18 and 19, were previously designated for staff professional development.

It isn’t unprecedented for a school district in the Tri-State to go fully remote in response to increasing cases and runaway quarantines. Lebanon City Schools did just that, and to great effect, at the beginning of September

But unlike Mt. Healthy’s event, Lebanon’s remote period was an instant response to a pressing case surge, when more than 900 Lebanon students were quarantined.

As of Mt. Healthy’s most recent case report (Sept. 10), 91 students and staff were quarantined on 24 total cases. Another case report is due Friday.

Mt. Healthy’s spokesperson calls the district’s event “proactive,” leaving in question whether the district anticipates an exponential increase in cases—indeed one that will reach untenable levels for in-person instruction just by Oct. 11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.