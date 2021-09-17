Several arrested following 60-mile chase through 6 Kentucky counties

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Four people were arrested following a 60-mile chase through six counties early Friday.

Around 2:30 a.m., a Ford Fusion was seen by a Kentucky State Police (KSP) trooper speeding on I-71 in Gallatin County.

The trooper tried to stop the car, but the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Frank Russell, did not stop, according to KSP. The vehicle’s license plate came back for a stolen Dodge Charger, KSP said.

Troopers chased Russell through Carroll, Trimble, Henry, and Oldham Counties and eventually into Jefferson County.

The Fusion got off of I-71 at Exit 2 in Jefferson County and hit a curb before getting back on the interstate.

The damage from hitting the curb caused the car to slow down.

Troopers were then able to stop Russell, according to KSP.

Russell had five people, including two teens, inside the car with him, troopers said. The teens were cited and released to their guardians.

Russell, who had warrants for his arrest, was charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of firearm by convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, criminal mischief, theft of motor vehicle registration plate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and multiple traffic offenses, KSP said.

James Reece, 18, Jamya Neal, 18, and 18-year-old Dasharay Bene, were also arrested, according to KSP.

