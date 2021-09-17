Contests
No charges will be filed related to hazing allegations against Tri-State football team

The Aug. 30 incident caught on video shows football players in the locker room grabbing and pulling down the pants of another boy, according to the prosecutor.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Friday that no charges will be filed in connection with hazing allegations involving the combined Western Hills/Dater football program.

Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters said earlier in the week it was “highly unlikely” charges would come.

The hazing allegations stem from an Aug. 30 incident caught on video.

The video shows football players in the locker room grabbing and pulling down the pants of another boy, Deters explained.

The boy’s pants are eventually pulled down, leaving his privates exposed for less than a second, the prosecutor said.

Prosecutor Deters says he saw the video and reviewed the facts, which led him to say charges against those involved were unlikely.

In the aftermath of the video’s social media circulation, CPS fired coach Armand Tatum, canceled games, and recommended expulsion for those involved.

Deters’ comments this week suggest the school district went too far with its punishments.

He condemned both the firing of coach Tatum and the pausing of the football season, which he said were overreactions by CPS.

“By all accounts, [coach Tatum] was a positive influence in these kids’ lives,” Deters said. “. . . This coach was providing necessary guidance and rules for these kids, which is needed for boys of this age. Why we would take any of that away from these students is beyond me.”

The school announced Thursday Julian Jones as the interim head coach, according to a Cincinnati Public Schools spokesperson.

