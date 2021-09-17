BCI joins Butler County auditor investigation, sheriff says

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The investigative law enforcement agency for the state of Ohio is joining the probe into Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

Sheriff Richard Jones said Friday he requested and will receive assistance from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The sheriff’s office began investigating Reynolds after FOX19 NOW reported last month the elected fiscal watchdog for the county was seeking $1 million in public funds for road improvements to facilitate the sale of his parents’ property for development.

Reynolds sent multiple emails requesting meetings with staff at Butler County and Liberty and West Chester townships to discuss getting tax increment financing (TIF) to improve Hamilton Mason Road.

Some emails were sent from his county elected office email system to County Administrator Judi Boyko and a manager at the Butler County Engineer’s Office, copies of them show. Other emails were sent from his personal account.

One string of emails reveals he requested a meeting with Boyko about the TIF after responding to her message regarding completely unrelated county business.

The road improvements are needed for a $20 million senior living community proposed for land his parents own on the south side of Hamilton Mason Road near Maud Hughes Road - land that is directly across the street from property he recently acquired from his parents, county records show.

Sheriff Jones said detectives have interviewed county officials and trustees in both West Chester and Liberty Townships as potential witnesses.

The findings will be turned over to the Ohio Ethics Commission and Butler County Prosecutor’s Office to review, according to the sheriff.

Reynolds, the county auditor since 2008, did not respond to multiple requests for comment verbally and in writing over the past week. After we sought comment again on Wednesday, he sent an email stating:

“We are still working on your requests. I expect to have a response to you by early next week. Thank you for your patience.”

When FOX19 NOW first asked him about this on Aug. 27, he dismissed suggestions it could pose a potential conflict of interest, saying: “I am just helping my dad trying to start to downsize his assets as they get older.”

He also said: “I didn’t see anything wrong with it at all. TIFs are used to make road improvements to further some of the development in this area.”

It’s not his property, he stressed, saying he has no financial benefit.

“It’s 100% my dad’s land.”

We also contacted him for comment a few days later, after the sheriff told us the matter was under investigation.

At that time, Reynolds remained firm there was no issue and stressed he was within his rights as a “private citizen.”

“Just like I told you on Friday,” he said on Monday, Aug. 30, “it was nothing that took place within my office related to this project and because of that, as of private citizen I am allowed to make requests of other offices. So nothing was wrong with what I did.”

The Ohio Ethics Commission website states:

“Remember, public servants may NOT take any action in matters that definitely and directly affect themselves, their family members, or their business associates.”

It also states:

“When someone in public service is confronted with a conflict of interest, he or she must completely abstain from making decisions about or influencing how the matter is resolved.”

Under Ohio’s conflict of interest statute, “use of authority” could include using your office to try and influence other office holders.

Penalties for violating ethics laws vary.

A finding of “use of authority” is a misdemeanor punishable up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail.

This is the second investigation launched by the sheriff’s office this summer into an elected official in Butler County.

In a separate case, a trustee in Madison Township who also is a member of the county’s board of rural zoning appeals voted to approve a variance for land his son owns and planned to sell for commercial development.

