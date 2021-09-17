Reading schools, councilwoman sound alarm on destructive TikTok challenge

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - The Reading Community School District is alerting parents to the destruction some students caused as part of the now-banned “devious lick” challenge on TikTok.

The “devious licks” trend encourages students to go into school bathrooms to destroy or steal something and post videos of the act on the social media app.

The Reading Community School District’s letter to parents says students caught partaking in the challenge “will face severe consequences and face restitution.”

The problem is going beyond school property, according to a Reading City Council member.

Councilwoman Katie Eadicicco wrote on Facebook that some teens have created a “nuisance” in the Bridal District.

“I found out today that a group of teens were running in and out of businesses along the Bridal District, destroying property, exposing themselves, trapping people in their cars, and creating a nuisance. All while filming themselves, most likely because of another TikTok trend,” she wrote.

Both the Reading Community School District and Councilwoman Eadicicco ask parents to talk with their kids and keep an eye on their TikTok accounts.

Reading schools are not the only ones who have reported problems from the “devious licks” trend.

School districts in Boone County, Kenton County, and Campbell County dealt with similar issues.

Eight Boone County students have been cited in connection with the viral trend.

TikTok announced on Thursday they banned the challenge.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.