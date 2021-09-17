Contests
Standoff with armed man ends in Cleveland; corrections officer dead in connected homicide

Cleveland standoff ends
Cleveland standoff ends(woio)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A standoff on the city’s east side ended Thursday night with a man dead.

According to Cleveland Police, around 10:30 p.m., SWAT entered the house and discovered the male suspect dead with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide

It began around 2:30 pm after police were investigating a deadly shooting in the area of East 124th Street near St. Clair Avenue.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland said the victim of that homicide was Valerie Gudger, a corrections officer with the department.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family of C.O. Gudger,” Viland said in a statement. “This is a tragedy that shouldn’t be suffered by any family. The loss of a second corrections officer to violent crime in the past several months will be difficult for all, including the many co-workers and friends who provide such admirable service to the citizens of this county every day.”

Another corrections officer, Timothy Cruz, was killed back in March while working off-duty as a security officer at a bar.

SWAT officers were called to the scene after the armed male barricaded himself in a home near the intersection of Gray Avenue and Eddy Road, which is located near where the woman was found dead.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

