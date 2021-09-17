Summertime highs in the 80s through the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our sunny skies will gradually become partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will make it into the middle 80s for most locations across the Tri-State. Only a slight chance for a pop-up shower, mainly across our southern counties.

Saturday will be a copy of today. Expect a mild morning start in the mid to upper 60s with a few areas of patchy fog. A pop-up shower is possible and highs near 86 degrees.

Sunday looks to be the pick day of the weekend. Get out and enjoy the dry conditions and summertime highs a bit warmer in the upper 80s.

Changes begin on Monday ahead of the next cold front. First, showers and thunderstorms arrive midday on Monday. This is a strong cold front that will knock daytime highs back into the 70s and eventually the 50s overnight. Once the rain tapers off by Wednesday morning, look for several days with highs near 70.

